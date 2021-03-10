Mississippi House rejects plan to restructure history board

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, center, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, listen as Reuben Anderson, chairman of the board of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, speaks about the retired Mississippi state flag during its retirement ceremony at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)