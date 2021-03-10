Man wanted in Jones County shooting arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in a March 3 shooting that injured one person in Jones County is now in custody.
Jarvis Richardson, 27, who is accused of shooting a man on Bimaka Drive in Pendorf last week, was arrested in Forrest County Wednesday.
Richardson, of Hattiesburg, was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies involved for helping take Richardson into custody.
