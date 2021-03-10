Laurel murder suspect arrested

Laurel murder suspect arrested
Montrell Harris was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. (Source: Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff | March 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 8:07 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a Laurel apartment complex Saturday morning has been arrested.

Montrell Harris, 18, was booked into the Jones County Jail around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday after being arrested by the Laurel Police Department, according to the jail docket.

Harris, of Laurel, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Xavier Davis.

Laurel police responded to the shooting at the South Park Village Apartments around 11:37 a.m. Saturday.

Davis was shot multiple times and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A warrant was later issued for Harris’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.