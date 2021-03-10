Hattiesburg planning to ‘Paint Town Red’ Friday to honor healthcare workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - March 11 marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in the state of Mississippi. It was diagnosed at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
To honor healthcare workers and all they have done, the city is encouraging people to help “Paint the Town Red” this Friday.
Mayor Toby Barker suggested a few ways people can participate.
“People can wear red, they can put red on their doors and mailboxes, they can post on social media letting people know the healthcare sector is appreciated particularly as we hit this one-year anniversary of COVID,” Barker said.
Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh of Hattiesburg Clinic described the pressure he and his colleagues have experienced in the industry this past year.
“The most difficult part about this, and the first time ever in my career and probably most of us in our careers have ever experienced it, is because it was emerging and there were so many unknowns. On top of the regular work you’re doing, you have this extra layer of stress and extra layer of anxiety,” Rouhbakhsh said.
Hospitals, clinics and care providers worked closely with the city to suggest mandates and guidelines for the community. Rouhbakhsh thanked the people who have done their part through the past year and encouraged people to participate in the campaign and get their vaccine as soon as they can.
“It makes me feel as though people are paying attention to what we’ve asked them to do because, to be perfectly honest, a big part of this battle has been what everybody in the community has been willing to do and put up with,” Rouhbakhsh said. “So it makes me feel like we’re coming together as a group and it warms my heart.”
Rouhbakhsh suggested that people continue following guidelines until they are vaccinated. Barker reflected on the past year, saying we owe many saved lives to the dedication of our local healthcare workers.
“I think the best thing we can do is things that we know work: wearing masks, practicing social distancing, things and disciplines that we can do to live out that gratitude so we don’t have more hospitalizations and certainly don’t have another death,” Barker said.
Barker said healthcare is one of the three biggest industries in the city, so if you know someone who works in a facility, you can thank them individually for putting themselves at risk every day to care for the most vulnerable people in the community.
“We are so lucky to have the healthcare institutions that we have in Forrest General, Hattiesburg Clinic and Merit Health Wesley, and having all of that leadership at the table before the first case came to Hattiesburg was incredibly important and I don’t know where we would be without them,” Barker said.
