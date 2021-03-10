CEO of Covington hospital reflects on one-year anniversary of pandemic

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - March 11 marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mississippi, which was in Forrest County.
Covington County hospital administrator and CEO Gregg Gibbes is reflecting on the work of doctors, nurses and other staff at his hospital as they’ve battled the pandemic in the last year.
He says the hospital’s four drive thru testing centers have tested more than 40,000 people for COVID-19 and more than 6,000 vaccines have been provided by the hospital.
“Kudos to the staff here, they did a great job of coming together and standing in the gap for the community,” Gibbes said.
“Covington [Hospital] had the first rapid test in this part of the state and since then, Covington has opened up four drive-thru testing centers across four counties in Lamar, Smith, Simpson and of course, Covington,” he said.
Gibbes says 300-500 doses of both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being administered each week at the hospital’s clinics.
