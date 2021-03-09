USM’s Grayson named Conference USA co-Freshman of the Year

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi post player Melyia Grayson has been named Conference USA co-Freshman of the Year the league announced on Tuesday morning.
Grayson became just the second Lady Eagle to take home the honor since USM became a charter member of C=USA. She joins Kendra Reed, who won the award following the 2006-2007 season.
Grayson joins Reed, Alexis Hall and Janice Felder as the only Lady Eagles to take home Freshman of the Year honors, with Hall and Felder capturing the award when USM was a member of the Metro Conference.
“We are very proud of Melyia,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “She has some very special abilities and is preparing to etch her name in the Southern Miss record books. Her basketball IQ is one of the best I have been around at her position.”
The Hattiesburg native and Hattiesburg High School product ranks second on the squad in scoring, averaging 9.2 points per game, while leading the Lady Eagles in rebounds, having pulled down 97 boards on the season for a 6.1 rebounds-per-game average.
Grayson also came up with nearly half of the team’s total blocked shots, having swatted away 19 attempts on the year.
She led the team in rebounding in six contests, while being the leading scorer in four games.
Grayson became the 12th Lady Eagle to take home conference All-Freshman honors, receiving the nod Monday. She became the first since Shonte Hailes made the C-USA’s 2016-17 All-Freshman team.
“On day one, she bought into our mentality and has stayed true to the course,” Lee-McNelis said. “Coach (Stephanie) Reed, her position coach, has challenged her to continue to add to her game. “We believe in Melyia and are happy for her to be recognized by our C-USA coaches and media.”
The hometown product wasted little time making her presence known with 10, second-half points against Nicholls State University in her first collegiate game.
The next day, Grayson recorded her first 20-point game with 21 points against William Carey University, while also grabbing eight rebounds against the Lady Crusaders.
Those efforts earned her C-USA Freshman of the Week honors, as she became the first weekly award recipients for the Lady Eagles since 2018.
In her first career start, Grayson had eight points and nine rebounds to help the Lady Eagles hand Middle Tennessee State University just its 15th conference home loss under Coach Rick Insell.
Grayson had 16 points and a career-high four blocks coming off the bench in the first game of the series with the Lady Blue Raiders en route to her second Freshman of the Week honor.
The first double-double of her career came against North Texas University, as Grayson recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes.
The Lady Eagles (7-11) will take on Florida International University (12-11) Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, in the opening round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships.
