Teen boy reported missing in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing in Covington County.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Rigoberto Dejesos Recinos was reported missing from his home near Collins on Monday.
Rigoberto is 5-foot-2, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said the boy could be located in the Scott County area.
If you see Rigoberto or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
