‘Suspicious’ house fire under investigation in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a “suspicious” Monday night house fire in Moselle.
The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed, single-story home at 414 N. Eastabuchie Road around 9:53 p.m.
The owner of the home said no one was living inside it at the time, as it had just been purchased a few months ago and was about to be renovated, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and is being invested by the sheriff’s department, who was also on scene.
Firefighters initially received a report of a house fire at 337 Tower Road two minutes prior to receiving the report of one on Eastabuchie Road, where the house fire actually was.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds people of the need to have clear, large and legible numbers on the road for each home so 911 callers can identify the correct address and assist first responders in locating the scene.
South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy, Union and Ovett volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.
