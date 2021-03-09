Southern Miss to increase capacity for outdoor sporting events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More fans will be allowed to watch the Golden Eagles at outdoor sporting events this spring.
The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday seating capacity at all spring sports venues will be increased.
First priority will be given to people who are on waiting lists for season tickets. Additional student tickets for baseball and softball will also be released.
Limited individual game tickets will be made available for purchase during the week of the scheduled contest from Monday at 8 a.m. through Friday at noon each week, beginning with this weekend’s home baseball series against the University of Louisiana.
Tickets will not be sold at facility box offices on gameday.
Athletic venues will observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Face masks are required when entering and exiting the stadium and when fans move about within the concourse, elevators, restrooms and concession areas. They are also encouraged while in seating areas.
Transactions will also be contactless whenever possible.
To purchase tickets, call 601-266-5418 or visit southermisstickets.com.
