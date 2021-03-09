357 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths statewide Tuesday.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 298,008 and 6,834.
Six of the new deaths happened between Oct. 2, 2020 and March 8, 2021, MSDH said. The other 20 were identified from death certificate reports from between Jan. 14 and March 2.
Of the new deaths, two were reported in the Pine Belt with single deaths being reported in Perry and Jones counties. Thirty two of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,348 COVID-19 cases and 649 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,506 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,309 cases, 138 deaths
- Jasper: 2,148 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,052 cases, 149 deaths
- Lamar: 5,947 cases, 82 deaths
- Marion: 2,589 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,235 cases, 36 deaths
- Wayne: 2,562 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 290,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 778,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 285,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.5 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.