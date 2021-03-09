Indictment: Hattiesburg City Council candidate used Cash App to take money

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A candidate running for a seat on the Hattiesburg City Council is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a woman using the peer-to-peer payment service Cash App, according to an indictment filed in Forrest County Circuit Court.
Kentrell Deonta Chambers, 34, was booked into the Forrest County Jail on a felony warrant for false pretenses Monday night.
A Forrest County grand jury indicted Chambers in September 2020.
According to the court document, Chambers is accused of using Cash App to get access to the funds of Latasha Walters between March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
The indictment alleges Chambers acted as Walters and took at least $500 out of her account without permission.
Chambers was still booked in the Forrest County Jail as of Tuesday morning. A bond amount was not listed on the inmate roster.
Chambers is running as a Democratic candidate for Ward 1 councilman in the upcoming municipal elections.
WDAM has reached out to Chambers’ campaign for comment.
