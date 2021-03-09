HDA, USM Archives collaborate on St. Patrick’s Day exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Irish eyes are smiling on a new, temporary exhibit in downtown Hattiesburg that focuses on the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
The exhibit is in the storefront of the former Kress Department Store on Main Street.
It’s the result of a collaboration between the Hattiesburg Downtown Association and the University Archives at Southern Miss.
The exhibit includes items belonging to the Rev. Tommy Conway, a native of Ireland who is pastor of St. Fabian Catholic Church.
The display also features items on loan from university archives that provide details on the legendary 1889 prizefight between John L. Sullivan and Jake Kilrain. The fight took place just outside Hattiesburg in the Richburg community on July 8 of that year.
It was America’s last officially-sanctioned bareknuckle brawl. Both fighters were Irish-American.
