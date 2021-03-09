Hattiesburg woman founds nonprofit helping veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Amber Travis is the founder of Grace’s Home of Heroes, a nonprofit working to serve veterans and their families.
One of her inspirations was her grandfather who is a veteran. She also says she was inspired by the strong women in her life.
“There are actually three inspirations, two of them being women,” Travis said. “One, my great-grandmother. She raised me, so she’s my biggest inspiration. And my Aunt Grace, she babysat me and she had a daycare so other kids as well. So I like to compare my love for elderly people and veterans to her love for children.”
Travis says her great-grandmother and aunt taught her to be dedicated to the people and things she loves, fueling her desire to help veterans.
“One thing that they taught me is to always be dedicated and consistent to what it is that you love, and Grace’s Home of Heroes has given me the opportunity to remain dedicated to our veterans and our military family in the community to make sure they get what they need, whether it’s resources for benefits or whether it’s the food pantry at Camp Shelby to make sure that it’s stocked for those families,” she said.
Travis’ passion is to make sure veterans have the help and financial support they need to enjoy life after service. The nonprofit hosts events honoring veterans like sponsored meals, health fairs, benefits fairs and fundraisers.
Travis’ long-term goal for the charity is to open a full-time home for veterans in the area who need the support. She hopes to be able to ease their financial burden in any way she can in the meantime.
“Find out what your dream or passion is, find out what it takes to make it come true or be successful in that,” Travis said. “And then you’ll have to find that balance to fit it in. I work an 8-5 every day, and I feel like I build my businesses between 6 and 8 o’clock the next morning. There have been very long nights, I mean 2, 3 o’clock in the morning business plans just trying to get things together.”
But she says it is all worth it to do the work in honor of those who inspired her. You can donate to the cause or shop the nonprofit’s merchandise to support the cause.
