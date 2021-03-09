City of Laurel to begin new street improvement project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel is about to embark on another street improvement project.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Utility and Roadway Improvement Project is expected to get underway in April.
Work will take place from Chantilly Street down to 20th Street with new paving, water and sewer lines as well as new drainage.
The $3.8 million project will be paid for by money already set aside specifically for the city’s street improvement projects.
It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year and those living in the area are asked to be patient while construction is underway.
