Another bright and sunny day ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the in the mid-30s. Today will be warm with sunny skies.
Highs will warm up into the low 70s, but temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.
Clouds will move in by Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be warm as highs creep up into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Friday looks to be our warmest day as highs jump up into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
We’ll stay dry though the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Rain and thunderstorms are not expected until next Monday, when we finally get a system to swing through the area.
