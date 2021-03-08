Vehicle collision occurrs after mobile home fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be a busy day for members of the Jones County Fire Council as they handled a mobile home fire and vehicle collision.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Calhoun, Hebron and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the mobile home fire at Burnt Bridge Road around 2:24 p.m.
Residents James and Brittany Raynor were burning a brush fire close to the single wide mobile home when the wind pushed the fire under the trailer.
The mobile home was taken over by the fire and the roof was already compromised when the first responding firefighters arrived.
Firefighters began fighting the fire and prevented flames from reaching nearby structures and the wood line.
The home took an amazing amount of damage. One person was evaluated by Emserv Ambulance Service at the scene but declined transport to the emergency room.
No other injuries were reported.
Following the mobile home fire, at about 4:15 p.m., M&M, Rustin and Power volunteer fire departments responded to a call about a vehicle collision with rollover on U.S. Highway 84 East between Poole Creek Road and Wishbone Drive.
When firefighters arrived, a Jeep was found on its side on the shoulder of the highway, and another vehicle which looked to have also rolled over about 250-300 feet away just off the right lane. Both vehicles were in the westbound lane.
Firefighters helped with traffic control and emergency medical care.
The right land of the westbound side of U.S. 84 was shut down for almost 50 minutes for cleanup and aid being given.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene, as Emserv Ambulance Service transported two people to the emergency room with minor injuries.
A near-miss with an 18-wheeler also occurred at the scene, as it did not slow down fast enough and ended up going off the highway and onto the grass of the median to keep from hitting another car or firefighters.
The Jones County Fire Council would like to remind members of the community to avoid burning trash and brush piles when it is windy, as well as to drive cautiously and slow down when emergency vehicles are on the roads.
