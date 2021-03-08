USM takes series finale with Jacksonville State, 3-1

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WDAM) _ Will McGillis and Reed Trimble both homered Sunday and four University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held Jacksonville State University to one run as the Golden Eagles topped the Gamecocks, 3-1.
With the victory, USM (6-5) won the final two weekend games at Jim Case Stadium and secure the best-of-three series.
Ben Ethridge, Ryan Och, Tanner Hal and Garrett Ramsey combined to allow seven hits. Only one hit went for extra bases and the quartet issued just two walks.
Ethridge (1-0), starting on Sunday for the first time this season after two previous Saturday starts, allowed a run on four hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out two.
Och followed with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Hall also threw two scoreless innings, did not give up a hit and struck out two.
Ramsey picked up his third save of the season, working around a walk and pinch-hit single with two outs in the ninth inning.
USM pitching allowed just one run over the final 18 innings of the series.
The Golden Eagles got to Jacksonville State (5-6) starter Collin Casey in the top of the second inning.
Slade Wilks reached on an error and McGillis followed with a moonshot of a fly ball way beyond the left-field fence for his first home run of the season and a 2-0 USM lead.
Trimble hits his fourth home run of the season and second in as many days with one out in the top of the third inning.
Casey (1-1) went 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out two.
Jacksonville State got its lone run when Carson Crowe led off the fifth inning with a double and Alex Carignan followed with a single.
For a second consecutive day, USM collected 10 hits. Charlie Fischer went 3-of-4 with a double and two singles, Christopher Sargant had two singles and walked once and Dustin Dickerson hit a pair of singles.
For the Gamecocks, Alex Carignan had the RBI-single and walked twice, while Carson Crowe hit a double and single and scored a run.
USM will return home to welcome the University of Louisiana-Lafayette to Pete Taylor Park for a three-game weekend series.
