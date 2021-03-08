Two Pine Belt students win scholarships in College Savings Shootout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt students won scholarships during the 2021 College Savings Shootout held during the Mississippi high school basketball championship games.
State Treasurer David McRae announced the 12 winners Monday. Each winner received a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings Account.
Camarion Jones, 17, of Bay Springs, and Champ Wesco, 14, of Hattiesburg, were among the winners.
“For many Mississippians, sports can be the motivation and the means through which they achieve their college dreams. But sports scholarships can be hard to come by, and most families can’t afford to rely on such good fortune,” McRae said in a news release. “College Savings Mississippi empowers you to plan ahead by either setting up a tax-advantaged savings account or helping you prepay college altogether. Congratulations to this year’s Savings Shootout winners, and thank you to all who participated.”
Anyone can open a MACS account for a child or loved one for as little as $25. The tax-advantaged account can be used for future college expenses as well as elementary and secondary tuition expenses.
You can view a full list of the winners below:
- Olen Faulkner, age 14 (New Albany)
- John Eaton, age 18 (Corinth)
- Cassius Thompson, age 16 (Philadelphia)
- Jaylen Grays, age 17 (Jackson)
- Ajayvian Moore, age 14 (Calhoun City)
- Camarion Jones, age 17 (Bay Springs)
- Marley Freeman, age 17 (Brandon)
- Chrystianna Beeman, age 17 (Pelahatchie)
- Elijah Mooney, age 14 (Ripley)
- Champ Wesco, age 14 (Hattiesburg)
- Jonathan Burns, age 17 (Olive Branch)
- Brayland Ferguson, age 18 (Starkville)
For more information on opening an MACS account, visit Treasury.MS.gov/CollegeSavings.
