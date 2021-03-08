Sunny, warm and dry to start the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the in the low 30s. Today will be warm with sunny skies.
Highs will warm up into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s.
Clouds will move in by Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be warm as highs creep up into the upper 70s.
Friday looks to be our warmest day as highs jump up into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
We’ll stay dry though the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Rain and thunderstorms are not expected until next Monday, when we finally get a system to swing through the area.
