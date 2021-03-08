Pine Belt baseball
High school scores
Friday
- Columbia Academy 8-12, Amite School Center 1-1
- Greene County 6-6, Brandon 3-8
- Harrison Central 5, George County 4
- Lamar Christian 8–4, Bowling Green 1-7
- Mize 13, Sylva Bay 0
- Northeast Jones 5, Hattiesburg 2
- Poplarville 12-8, McComb 2-1
- Purvis 11, Pascagoula 10
- Sacred Heart 25, North Forrest 0
- South Jones 12, Wayne County 2
- St. Stanislaus 7, Petal 2
- St. Stanislaus 13, Presbyterian Christian 11
- Stone 5, Forrest County AHS 2
- Stringer 3, Enterprise 2
- Sumrall 6, East Central 5
- Wayne Academy 13, Prentiss Christian 0
- West Jones 4, Oak Grove 0
- West Marion 4, East Central 1
Saturday
- Columbia Academy 21, CHEF 9
- Hattiesburg 7, Meridian 4
- Madison-Ridgeland 8, Sumrall 7
- Magee 19, Morton 4
- Magee 10, Pearl 4
- Northeast Jones 7, Wayne Academy 1
- Poplarville 2, Pope John Paul II 1
- Poplarville 13, St, Patrick 2
- Sacred Heart 2, Meridian 1
- South Jones 3, Enterprise 1
- Sumrall 7, St. Stanislaus 6
- Wayne County 20, Laurel 2
