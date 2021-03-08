Pine Belt baseball: High school scores

By WDAM Staff | March 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 6:48 PM

Friday

  • Columbia Academy 8-12, Amite School Center 1-1
  • Greene County 6-6, Brandon 3-8
  • Harrison Central 5, George County 4
  • Lamar Christian 8–4, Bowling Green 1-7
  • Mize 13, Sylva Bay 0
  • Northeast Jones 5, Hattiesburg 2
  • Poplarville 12-8, McComb 2-1
  • Purvis 11, Pascagoula 10
  • Sacred Heart 25, North Forrest 0
  • South Jones 12, Wayne County 2
  • St. Stanislaus 7, Petal 2
  • St. Stanislaus 13, Presbyterian Christian 11
  • Stone 5, Forrest County AHS 2
  • Stringer 3, Enterprise 2
  • Sumrall 6, East Central 5
  • Wayne Academy 13, Prentiss Christian 0
  • West Jones 4, Oak Grove 0
  • West Marion 4, East Central 1

Saturday

  • Columbia Academy 21, CHEF 9
  • Hattiesburg 7, Meridian 4
  • Madison-Ridgeland 8, Sumrall 7
  • Magee 19, Morton 4
  • Magee 10, Pearl 4
  • Northeast Jones 7, Wayne Academy 1
  • Poplarville 2, Pope John Paul II 1
  • Poplarville 13, St, Patrick 2
  • Sacred Heart 2, Meridian 1
  • South Jones 3, Enterprise 1
  • Sumrall 7, St. Stanislaus 6
  • Wayne County 20, Laurel 2

