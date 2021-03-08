70 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi dipped into double digits Monday as the state department of health reported only 70 new virus cases statewide.
MSDH also reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Thirteen of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 297,651 and 6,808.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,316 COVID-19 cases and 647 deaths have been reported since March 2020:
- Covington: 2,504 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,300 cases, 138 deaths
- Jasper: 2,146 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,045 cases, 148 deaths
- Lamar: 5,942 cases, 82 deaths
- Marion: 2,588 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,233 cases, 35 deaths
- Wayne: 2,558 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 278,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 755,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 274,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.4 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
