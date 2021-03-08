Man killed in Laurel shooting over the weekend identified

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The person killed in a shooting in Laurel over the weekend has been identified as a 32-year-old man.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth said Xavier Davis was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center after being shot at the South Park Village Apartments.
The suspect in Davis’ death is still on the run. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said 18-year-old Montrell Harris is wanted for murder.
Cox said the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday. After shooting several Davis several times, Cox said Harris left the apartment complex in a black Dodge Charger.
LPD is asking the public for information on Harris’ whereabouts. If anyone has information about the shooting, call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
