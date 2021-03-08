LPD, Salvation Army of Laurel food drive a huge success

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a food drive at Walmart on State Route 15 on Friday to benefit the Salvation Army of Laurel.
During the event, two truckloads of non-perishable food items were collected, along with $2,978 in monetary donations.
The Salvation Army of Laurel will serve more than 18,000 meals this year to those less fortunate in our communities. The organization averages about 10 families a day who receive food items from their pantry.
The Salvation Army also serves breakfast and dinner out of the shelter and operates a thrift store located at 129 N 13th Avenue in Laurel.
Both the Laurel Police Department and The Salvation Army of Laurel wish to extend their thanks and gratitude to the public for making the food drive such a tremendous success.
