Local company celebrates women in agriculture

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March 8th marks International Women’s Day, and to celebrate, Sanderson Farms is recognizing a woman in its company each week throughout the month of March.
Romika Wells started working at Sanderson Farms as a summer intern at 16-years-old. Now, she’s on the executive committee of the company.
After practicing law for six years, it was Wells’ family’s long history with the company that brought her back.
“My mother, who worked with the company for 42 years, said, ‘why don’t you try Sanderson Farms again?,’ said Wells, Dir. of Organization, Development & Training, Sanderson Farms. “And I said, ‘I think I will.’ And that’s how I got back to Sanderson Farms.”
Wells being honored as part of the company’s “Women in Agriculture” campaign.
“We want to draw attention to these women who are in leadership roles in our company because they provide such amazing leadership in our company and we appreciate what they do,” said Lampkin Butts, President and C.O.O. of Sanderson Farms.
Officials say over 48 percent of the company’s employees are women. They also say women make up more than 22 percent of the management team.
“You have women that are in leadership positions… you have women that really, really help make decisions for this company,” said Wells.
Wells says inclusivity is immensely important to her especially in the workplace.
“Diversity is something that is extremely near and dear to me because being a black woman, it’s something that I value, it’s something that I’m proud of,” said Wells.
To any young girl wanting to work in agriculture, Wells has this message.
“Don’t stop dreaming,” said Wells. “Work hard. Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do it. You will have naysayers, you will have obstacles, you will have bumps in the road, but just don’t give up.”
