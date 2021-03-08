JCSO to conduct self-defense training class for women

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and PROtec Security, LLC are joining to offer a free personal self-defense class for women.
The eight hour class will be held on Tuesday, March 9 and conclude on Thursday, March 11 with two class sessions held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.
The classes will be held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Training Center located at 130 North 12th Avenue in Laurel.
This self-defense class will teach women safety in public places, home defense and personal self-defense techniques in those type of settings.
This will be a hands-on type class with participants engaging potential threats during realistic instructor-led scenarios. Participants will need to wear clothing appropriate for training along with tennis shoes.
Eddy Ingram, Training Director for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said classes like this help train women how to react when a potential threat is presented to them.
“The most important thing anybody can do is pay attention to who’s close to you. Its pretty simple. If someone can’t get their hands on you, its pretty hard for them to hurt you, so a lot of this class will be geared toward situational awareness and also what to do if someone does close the space on you. How to get away from them and hopefully be able to get to help,” Ingram said.
Participants must be women 18 or older.
To register for this free class, you can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 from 8 a.m. util 5 p.m. and ask for Melisa Kelland.
Since class space is limited, you are urged to register as soon as possible.
Those attending will need to furnish their own face masks. Social distancing measures will be in place to the extent possible.
