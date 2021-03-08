Hattiesburg Winn Dixie selected for COVID-19 vaccination program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Forrest County will be host to another COVID-19 vaccination site.
The Winn Dixie at 4400 Hardy St. was selected as one of five grocery stores in southeastern Mississippi to offer free Pfizer vaccine shots.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has allocated 1,100 doses of the vaccine to be distributed at the five sites.
The free Pfizer vaccines are available now to all eligible groups by online appointment only during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.
The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.
All qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule appointments online as available.
Southeastern Grocers has partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health, United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program will expand vaccination sites in the selected stores’ three counties: Forrest, Harrison and Lauderdale.
The participating Winn Dixie stores on the Mississippi coast are located in D’Iberville, Gulfport and Long Beach. The other two are located in Hattiesburg and Meridian.
Those eligible for the vaccine, per the latest governmental guidelines, include:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, pre-school or childcare settings (at any age)
- First responders including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults age 50 and older
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact
- Anyone 16 or older with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
For more information about SEG’s coronavirus response, vaccination plans and other pharmacy services, visit the Pharmacy page of www.winndixie.com.
