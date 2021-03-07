USM returns favor, bounces back to blank Jax State

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WDAM) – One day after absorbing its first shutout of the season, the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team returned the favor.
In the process, USM coach Scott Berry reached a career milestone.
Right-hander Walker Powell threw seven shutout innings and Reed Trimble had three hits and drove in four runs as the Golden Eagles blanked Jacksonville State University 6-0 Saturday at Jim Case Stadium to give Berry his 400th victory at the school.
Berry joins Hill Denson (468 wins) and Corky Palmer (458 wins) as the only other two USM baseball coaches to reach the 400-win plateau.
Powell (1-1) held the Gamecocks (5-5) to five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Aubrey Gillentine preserved the shutout, working through a ninth-inning jam with two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, walked two.
Both Trimble and Andrew Stanley led the 10-hit Golden Eagles’ attack with three hits each. The 10 hits marked a season high for the Golden Eagles.
USM scored three runs in both the fifth and seventh innings.
The Golden Eagles (5-5) got things going in the fifth as Will McGillis led off with a triple down the right-field line. One out later, Stanley drove in McGillis with a single just inside the foul line in right.
It was USM’s first run scored in 21 innings.
USM followed with three consecutive singles, with Gabe Montenegro and Trimble each driving in a run,
Stanley got USM going again in the seventh with a one-out double. Dustin Dickerson walked, and after a Montenegro ground out, Trimble blasted the first pitch he saw from reliever Camden Lovrich over the right-field wall for his third home run of the season.
Jackson State starter Dylan Hathcock (1-1) gave up three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked one, struck out two.
Hathcock left the game after Trimble smacked a comebacker that hit off his glove and appeared to strike him in the face. Trimble reached base with a single.
The two teams play the deciding game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
