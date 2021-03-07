PRCC nursing students help give out COVID-19 vaccines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Freshmen students in the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Pearl River Community College are helping on the front line with COVID-19 vaccinations in Hattiesburg this weekend.
The nursing students took time out of their weekend to volunteer at C.E. Roy Community Center to help administer vaccinations.
Helping at the site is the first time for the freshman nursing students to get hands-on experience.
“We’re going to be working on giving the COVID vaccines, so we’re going to be working on ejections,” said PRCC nursing student Devin Frierson. “We’re going to be really working on communication with our patients, identifying them, making sure that we are being safe while doing it.”
Due to the pandemic, the school year hasn’t been the easiest for the students. They spoke about some of the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.
“We don’t get a lot of face-to-face interaction time with our fellow peers or with the instructors. So it really lets us form our own, like, study group, that became like family,” said nursing student Marion Vilberg.
“Nursing, as you know, is like a more hands-on curriculum. So we had to learn to adapt, and our advisors are helping us 100 percent through the way,” said another nursing student Katie Taylor. “Like we can call them anytime if we don’t understand the concept.”
Director of the Associate Degree Nursing Program, Dr. Arlene Jones, shares how proud she is of the students, despite the many challenges they’ve had to face.
“Nursing is a selfless career path, and it just tells me that they are stepping up to the plate. And they are just embodying this event, that they are being able to participate in,” said Jones. “So, it’s a wonderful thing, and I’m glad they’re doing it.”
The students will also assist Sunday in helping administer vaccinations.
Students in the PRCC Associate Degree Nursing Program volunteer at various vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
