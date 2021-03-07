Lady Bobcats run past Southwest down stretch

From Jones College Sports Information
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) – Trailing by 14 points with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter, No. 2 Jones College used a 19-0 run to take control and pull away for a 58-44-win recently at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
The Lady Bobcats (10-0, 8-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) remained unbeaten with the win, but it wasn’t easy.
The Lady Bears (5-3, 5-3) turned a 25-21 halftime advantage into a 14-point bulge, going in a 12-2 run to lead 37-23 with 5:24 lead in the third quarter.
But the Lady Bobcats scored the final 14 points of the quarter to tie Southwest 37-37 after three periods.
Jones scored the first five points of the final quarter, extending the run to 19-0 and holding the Lady Bears scoreless over a nearly 7-minute span to grab a 42-37 lead.
The Lady Bobcats would go to outscore the Lady Bear 21-7 in the final quarter.
Jakayla Johnson finished with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead all scorers, while Lekera Hughes added 12 points and Edna Holliday 10.
Kyjai Miles pulled down 10 rebounds and Daisha Bradford had six assists.
Shylia McGee led the Lady Bears with 16 points.
The Lady Bobcats will travel to Meridian Community College on March 8 for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.