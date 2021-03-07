Event in Petal benefits local animal shelter

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal community came out Saturday to Hinton Relay Park for the second ‘Cause for Paws’ event.
The arts, crafts and small business expo benefits the recently opened New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
Officials say the shelter takes in roughly 87 animals per month, meaning it needs events like these to help keep the doors open.
“They’re crucial,” said Jessie Cardona, Executive Director, New Hope Animal Rescue Center. “That’s the only way we survive is through private donations and different things like that. It’s very awesome to see people supporting such a needed service. It’s really, it makes my heart happy.”
‘Cause for Paws’ had about 30 vendors. From delicious foods to games, event-goers had many options to check out.
“One thing I can do that my mom taught me is how to cook,” said Nick Chiasson, owner, First Choice Consulting. “So, we share our jambalaya and meet a lot of people while we’re doing it.”
However, it wasn’t all about work.
“We did go see the little puppies over there. We’ve got to stay away or we’ll end up taking them all home,” said Chiasson.
It’s safe to say the City of Petal turned out to help these businesses and New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
“It’s been great,” said Chiasson. “Great people. The City of Petal really came out and showed their selves and it’s been a great day.”
To donate to New Hope Animal Rescue Center, call (601) 596-7610.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.