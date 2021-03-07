Clear skies for Sunday night in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-30s.
On Monday look for mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70ss. Patchy fog is in the forecast for Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected along with warmer temperatures on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
A 20 percent chance for a shower is in the forecast for Saturday with highs around 80 and lows in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20 percent chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
