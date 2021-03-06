PRVO, AARP providing free tax preparation to Pine Belt residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As deadline for filing income tax returns approaches, Pearl River Valley Opportunity and AARP are offering free tax preparation to residents of the Pine Belt.
Both organizations are IRS-approved and staffed with trained volunteers who are qualified to assist people with tax returns.
Tax return preparation will be by appointment only due to COVID-19.
You can schedule an appointment with PRVO by calling 601-736-9564, extension 134. Residents can schedule an appointment with AARP by visiting www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Returns will be filed electronically with both organizations.
