PREPS hosts virtual conference for teachers throughout state

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools held its conference for teachers throughout the state of Mississippi virtually Friday.
In attendance were the representatives of the organization’s CEO Leadership Academy. Teachers from across the state participated through video conference.
“The PREPS conference has been a tradition of a face-to-face conference for many years, and so this year we are going to Zoom across Mississippi at 1 o’clock, celebrating the courage award winners, celebrating the Mississippi Rural Education Teacher of the Year, which is a new program that we started this year,” says PREPS Executive Director Dr. Chuck Benigno.
Friday kicked off with over 25 sessions that teachers can access online, which will be available for the next three weeks.
The sessions will allow teachers to get CEU credits and principals can acquire SIMMY credits
This year, the Mississippi Rural Education Teacher of the Year went to kindergarten teacher La’ Keisha Johnson of Okolona Elementary.
For more information on PREPS, you can go over to mspreps.org.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.