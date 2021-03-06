National Nutrition Month encourages healthier habits

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - March is National Nutrition Month and is meant to bring awareness about the health benefits of eating a proper diet of nutritious meals.
On Friday, The Mississippi State University Extension Office in Waynesboro held a drive-thru event handing out educational material, healthy recipes and cooking utensils to the public.
The Extension Office also conducts free nutritional education classes for youth and adults.
Madison Payne, a nutritionist with the MSU Extension Service, says healthy living isn’t just about eating the right foods, but it’s a good place to start.
“Here at the Extension Service, we’re all about serving others and extending knowledge,” she said. “In our particular field, we want everybody to be well, and not just healthy eating, but just overall healthy habits. Exercise, drinking lots of water, staying well hydrated and just taking good care of yourself.”
According to the USDA, knowing how your nutritional needs change over time allows you to tailor your meals to benefit your overall health.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.