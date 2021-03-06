Man wanted in Jones County shooting that injured one

Jarvis Richardson is wanted for aggravated assault in a Wednesday shooting. (Source: 0305_jarvisrichardson_wdam)
By WDAM Staff | March 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:08 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for a Wednesday morning shooting that left a man hospitalized.

The sheriff’s department said Jarvis Richardson is wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting on Bimaka Drive in the Pendorff community.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

If you have any information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

