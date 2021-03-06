1 man killed in Laurel apartment shooting, suspect wanted

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man at a local apartment complex Saturday morning.
According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the South Park Village Apartments around 11:37 a.m.
Cox said the shooting victim received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect, Montrell Harris, 18, of Laurel, was alleged to have left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger. A tag number on the vehicle is not available at this time.
A warrant is being prepared for Harris’ arrest as he is wanted for the charge of murder.
LPD is asking the public for information on Harris’ whereabouts. If anyone has information about the shooting, call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
