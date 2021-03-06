JCSD: Hattiesburg woman arrested after leading police on a 120 mph chase

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase from Moselle to Ellisville, reaching estimated speeds of up to 120 mph.
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Miracle Bryant, 27, sped past an off-duty deputy on U.S. Highway 11 and raised her middle finger as she passed.
The deputy said he called Jones County dispatch and had another officer come out to pursue Bryant.
According to the police report, Bryant’s actions forced other drivers off the road, and she refused to pull off the road until arriving at Jones College.
The deputies on scene said that Bryant was irate and noncompliant with officer orders, tugging away when trying to be handcuffed and exclaiming, “I don’t have to do nothing you say.”
The sheriff’s office said Bryant was continued to act belligerent and resisted when the deputies tried to get her inside the patrol car, prompting one of the deputies on scene to use his Taser on her right thigh. Deputies say that Bryant was compliant after the stun.
Bryant was booked at Jones County Jail and is being charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.