JC’s Bradford earns 4th MACCC ‘Player of Week’ honor

From Jones College Sports Information
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Daisha Bradford continues to dominate not only the basketball court but in terms of recognition for her play.
For the fourth time in five weeks, the second-ranked Jones College standout has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week.”
Bradford, a 5-foot-9 redshirt sophomore guard from Leflore High School in Mobile, Ala., had 21 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists to help the Lady Bobcats to a 69-57 road victory over previously undefeated South Georgia Tech.
Bradford transferred to Jones after earning Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman in 2018-19 at Tallahassee Community College.
