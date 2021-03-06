JC’s Bradford earns 4th MACCC ‘Player of Week’ honor

Jones College women's basketball guard Daisha Bradford was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference "Player of the Week" for a fourth times this season. (Source: Daisha Bradford (2) shoots for the Bobcats. Photo/Reagan Buckley, Jones College Sports Information)
March 5, 2021

From Jones College Sports Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Daisha Bradford continues to dominate not only the basketball court but in terms of recognition for her play.

For the fourth time in five weeks, the second-ranked Jones College standout has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week.”

Bradford, a 5-foot-9 redshirt sophomore guard from Leflore High School in Mobile, Ala., had 21 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists to help the Lady Bobcats to a 69-57 road victory over previously undefeated South Georgia Tech.

Bradford transferred to Jones after earning Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman in 2018-19 at Tallahassee Community College.

