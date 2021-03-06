JC men’s tennis takes 2 matches in 2 days

Jones College men's tennis player Nacho Vanecek returns a shot against Copiah-Lincoln Community College Thursday afternoon at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. (Source: Shawn Wansley, Jones College Sports Information)
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) –Jones College men’s tennis team picked up a pair of Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference victories over the past two days.

The Bobcats (11-1, 10-1 MACCC) blanked Southwest Mississippi Community College 9-0 Friday at Fernwood Country Club in McComb.

The Bears fell to 1-8.

Thursday, Jones took two of the three doubles matches before winning the final four singles matches to top Copiah-Lincoln Community College 6-3 at at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Wolves slipped to 6-4.

Jones will host Meridian Community College at 2 p.m. Monday and East Central Community College at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Men’s results

Thursday

Jones 6, Copiah-Lincoln 3

Doubles

No. 1 _ Julian Toloza-Juilian Parada (CLCC) def. Gaspar Meda-Daniel Panzica (JC), 8-4.

No. 2 _ Nacho Vanecek-Trey Hilton (JC) def. Skyler Rasberry-Lawson Pearson (CLCC), 8-2.

No. 3 _ Braxton Wallis-John Jabour (JC) def. Matthew Oster-John Ready (CLCC), 8-0.

Extra match _ Jack Owens-Greyson Parman (JC) def. Jacob Lofton-Tyler Leggett (CLCC), 8-3.

Singles

No. 1 _ Toloza (CLCC) def. Meda (JC), 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 _ Parada (CLCC) def. Vanecek (JC), 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 _ Hilton (JC) def. Rasberry (CLCC), 6-3, 6-3.

No. 4 _ Panzica (JC) def. Ready (CLCC), 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5 _ Parman (JC) def, Pearson (CLCC) , 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

No. 6 _ Wallis (JC) def. Oster (CLCC), 6-0, 7-5.

Extra match _ Jabour (JC) def. Lofton (CLCC), 4-0, 5-3.

Extra match _ Owens (JC) defeated Samuel Boutwell (CLCC), 8-3.

Friday

Jones 9, Southwest 0

Doubles

No. 1 _ Daniel Panzica-Braxton Wallis (JC) def. Canden Grantham-Caleb Boutwell (SW), 8-1.

No. 2 _ Trey Hilton-John Jabour (JC) def. Jacob Brown-Jacob Douglas (SW), 8-0.

No. 3 _ Grayson Parman-Jack Owens (JC) def. Dontavious McCoy-Parker Wilks (SW), 8-3.

Singles

No. 1 _ Panzica (JC) def. Grantham (SW), 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 _ Hilton (JC) def. Boutwell (SW), 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 _ Parman (JC) def. McCoy (SW), 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 _ Wallis (JC) def. Willis (SW), 6-0, 6-2.

No. 5 _ Jabour (JC) def. Brown (SW), 6-1,6-1.

No. 6 _ Owens (JC) def. Jalen Bean (SW), 6-1, 6-0.

