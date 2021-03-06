Clear skies expected overnight for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Expect clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
On Sunday look for sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of frost are expected after midnight on with lows in the mid-30s by Monday morning.
During the day Monday look for sunny skies and warmer weather with highs in the lower 70s. Monday night is expected to be in the upper 30s along with some late patchy fog.
Tuesday you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Thursday looks to be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Friday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s. We have a 20% chance for showers on Saturday with highs around 80.
