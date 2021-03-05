U.S. Forest Service to conduct controlled fires at National Forests in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Forests in Mississippi officers warn residents and drivers to be cautious of smoke on the road.
The U.S. Forest Service will do a controlled burn of certain areas of the National Forests in Mississippi to promote healthy forests and reduce the severity of wildfires.
“Prescribed fire plays an integral part in reducing fuels, improving all wildlife habitat, controlling competing vegetation, controlling disease, and improving forage,” said Daron Reynolds, Fire Management Officer with the National Forests in Mississippi.
The fires are also carefully examined by experts and only executed under certain weather conditions.
“Because prescribed fires depend on having the correct weather conditions, the decision to burn is made very close to the actual burn time,” said Reynolds. “Fire managers study variables such as temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, how smoke will disperse, and rainfall patterns.”
According to officials, if there are smoky conditions on the road, drivers should lower their speed and use low beam lights to become more visible on the road.
