Trustmark Bank and Shred-It team up for document destruction event

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Trustmark Bank and Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, are partnering up to offer complimentary document destruction on Friday, March 5, at a few Trustmark locations in Forrest County.
“Trustmark is excited to partner with Shred-It to offer free, secure document shredding in Hattiesburg and Petal,” stated Brandon Hubbard, Trustmark Market President. “Our Shred-It event is a safe and convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help protect themselves from identify theft and keep their information safe.”
Three Trustmark locations, Petal, Oak Grove and the University branch, have been designated as drop off locations for the event.
Attendees are asked to limit the amount of documents to three bags or boxes per person and to stay in their car, as employees will be practicing social distancing and abiding by guidelines in place from the CDC.
The event runs until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.