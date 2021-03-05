State, federal officials meet with Dixie Electric to see progress on rural internet project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - State and federal officials met in Laurel Thursday to check in on the progress of the Dixie Electric Power Association’s DE Fastlink project.
DE Fastlink is dedicated to connecting underserved areas with high-speed internet across the Dixie Electric service area.
Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell and Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission were present as the representatives of Dixie Electric presented the milestones completed in phase one.
In phase one alone, the power supplier has connected over 200 homes with high-speed internet and laid over 300 miles of fiber-optic cable in underserved areas.
“This is going to be something that the state and the federal government has a great partnership,” Maxwell said. “They are going to continue to invest in this until we have high-speed internet all over the state of Mississippi.”
The DE Fastlink project offers internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second. If you are in Jones County and want to see if you qualify for the project, you can apply at www.defastlink.net under the “Sign Up” tab.
