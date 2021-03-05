591 new COVID-19, 19 deaths reported in Miss. Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 296,700.
MSDH reported 591 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 296,745 cases and 6,783 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt that happened between Dec. 12, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2021. Jones and Lamar counties each had one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,150 COVID-19 cases and 646 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,499 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,272 cases, 138 deaths
- Jasper: 2,139 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,017 cases, 148 deaths
- Lamar: 5,920 cases, 81 deaths
- Marion: 2,528 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,227 cases, 35 deaths
- Wayne: 2,548 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 278,162 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,472,673 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.