LPD holds food drive benefiting Salvation Army of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a food drive on Friday benefiting The Salvation Army of Laurel.
The event was held in front of Walmart on MS Highway 15, giving the public an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items to help feed the less fortunate members in the community.
Major Raymond Pruitt, from The Salvation Army of Laurel, said the donations will go a long way in their mission of serving others.
“We’re on track to serve 18,000 meals this year and that’s a large job, but it’s one that we’re able to do thanks to our community and thanks to all the help we receive,” Pruitt said.
“We average about 10 families a day coming into our food pantry and so anything non-perishable we use through that, we also feed breakfast and dinner out of our shelter,” Pruitt added. “So we’ll use the food for that as well.”
Members from the Laurel Police Department were on hand to assist in collecting the food items and a Salvation Army Red Kettle was placed nearby for monetary donations.
