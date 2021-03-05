Four candidates vying for Hattiesburg mayor in upcoming election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four candidates have been certified to appear on the ballot for Mayor of Hattiesburg in the upcoming municipal elections.
Incumbent Mayor Toby Barker is running as an independent and will not appear on the primary ballot. He will face the candidate who wins the Democratic nomination for mayor.
Three Democrats, Vanessa J. Jones, Le’Keylah White and Stacy Daniels, will be running in the April 6 primary election.
Jones is a practicing attorney, veteran and former municipal judge who has lived in the city for more than 25 years.
“I’m running for mayor to make a change in our education system,” Jones said. “You know, get our education on track so that our citizens have the proper resources for employers, but we have to do something to get jobs here in Hattiesburg. Our main goal with education, first of all, is to get Hattiesburg from being a D school system, give teachers raises and the resources they need so we can have a successful public school system.”
White is a longtime resident and business owner with degrees from William Carey and the University of Southern Mississippi.
“I like to help the low-income community,” White said. “That kind of inspired me to run, just to help my community on a larger scale. I’m really concerned about the east side of Hattiesburg, the infrastructure as far as East Jerusalem quarters, also Palmers Crossing area that is one of my highest concerns. Businesses – getting businesses to grow.”
Daniels is a Jackson State graduate who has owned a local business for 10 years in the city.
“Well, I would like to do a lot of things that’s geared towards the crime rate that’s been going on in Hattiesburg,” Daniels said. “And just the police need to start having more of a personal approach to things instead of like a military-type style. I want to partner up with a lot of outside companies and try to bring better-paying jobs to Hattiesburg. I think the citizens deserve higher wages.”
Barker has been in office for four years and previously served in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
“We have a strong record for getting things done for every part of the city of Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “We’re very proud of the work we’ve made in infrastructure. So I think for infrastructure, we have to make sure every neighborhood sees progress and that takes the form of some big projects like two railway overpasses, but also making sure that every neighborhood can point to something and say something happened in my neighborhood whether it’s paving, or water and sewer, or a sidewalk or street lights. Every neighborhood needs to see progress.”
The primary election is on April 6 and the deadline to register to vote in that primary is March 8.
The general election will take place on June 8.
People can contact the City Clerk’s office if they have questions about voting. The City Clerk’s office number is 601-545-4550.
