‘Crawfest’ returning to downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the comeback of Community Bank’s “Crawfest” in downtown Laurel.
The event will be staged from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Entry will be at the corner of West Oak and Front streets, with live music, beverages and tasting tents running down Front Street.
Tickets can be purchased on-site or online through Laurel Main Street’s website or Facebook page.
Tickets are $15 for general tasting, and a $30 ticket adds 5 pounds of crawfish and add-ins to take home.
Both tickets allow attendees to browse teams and taste any crawfish or add-ins, so that they may vote for the People’s Choice of best overall boil.
Official judges for the event will choose the winners for other categories, and all will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
If you’d like to enter your team in the cook-off, please visit www.laurelmainstreet.com and find information under the “Crawfest” events tab. Prizes for the winning teams are generously provided by Community Bank
Founded in 2007, Laurel Main Street is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown Laurel through preservation and economic growth. To learn more about Laurel Main Street, please visit www.laurelmainstreet.com
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.