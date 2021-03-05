Another warm day across the area Friday, evening showers expected

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 40s. Today will be warm with cloudy skies. Highs will warm up into the low 70s. A few showers will move in later this evening after 6 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-40s.
This weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Monday will start off next week with a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.
Next week is looking dry and sunny. We will also begin a warm-up as well with highs near 80° by late next week. No rain is expected until next weekend.
