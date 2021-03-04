Woman charged after shots fired during January road rage incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Thursday accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident in January.
Police said 27-year-old Robin Henderson was arrested at a Forrest County home and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
The incident happened in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 49 at the Rawls Springs Loop Road turn on Jan. 25.
No injuries were reported.
Henderson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
