Warm and sunny conditions expected Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Today will be nice and warm with sunny skies. Highs will warm up into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.
Clouds will move in tomorrow as a weak system slides in. Highs will be in the low 70s. A few showers could be possible Friday night as the system swings through.
This weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Early next week is looking sunny as of now with highs in the low to mid-70s.
